Barbara takes off in Banksy-inspired artwork at Hastings care home

It features resident, Barbara Wood, 91, being lifted out of her wheelchair by a Banksy-style balloon.

“The whole idea came about when I was walking in the garden here with, Phil, one of our residents from our memory care floor,” said Lifestyles Assistant, Dan Peacock. “He spotted another resident sitting against the white wall in their wheelchair. He remarked that it looked like a Banksy.

“Phil hadn’t spoken for months and such is Hastings Courts resolve to accommodate all residents, we immediately put out a plea on radio and social media. Unfortunately, Banksy himself didn’t climb over the wall under cover of darkness and start spraying, and we didn’t have the skills here to make a mural of that size.

Barbara with artist Ajax Piper infront of the mural

“Luckily, W.ave Arts came forward and we’re thrilled with the result!”

Hastings Court is a purpose built, 80-bed care home providing person-centred residential, nursing and memory care. Dan and the residents were visited by W.ave Arts founder, Carol Cook, to discuss their ideas and she recommended the talents of Ajax Piper, a muralist and artist based at the studios on Bexhill Road.

“The original idea for the wall was a Banksy-style stencil but when we looked at the photos Dan and the team had taken of Barbara lifting out of her chair, we agreed that more realism would be better,” said Carol.

“Ajax’s murals have been featured at events around the world including Glastonbury Festival and the Envision music festival in Costa Rica, so he was the perfect choice to bring the residents’ ideas to life.”

The mural is unveiled

W.ave Arts is an independent non-profit organisation working with and for the community. Ajax worked on the 6ft x 3ft painting watched by visitors to the studios who were fascinated to see the mural progress.

Residents from Hastings Court were among them, including model Barbara, and Bruno Johnson, who said it’s been an amazing project to be part of.

“We thought initially it would just be a throw-away comment about Banksy, but Dan ran with it and he’s made it a reality,” he said. “I can’t quite believe that we’ve had the opportunity to be involved in creating an iconic piece of artwork but this is what life at Hastings Court is like – you never know what’s going to happen and what they will make it possible to do.

“I’ve been fascinated to see Ajax at work. It’s going to be wonderful to see the mural every time I go out into the garden. It will remind me of what an experience it has been.”

Barbara was delighted with Ajax's work

Ajax, from Hastings, is committed to making a tangible difference in the community. He volunteers his time and skills to causes close to his heart, including recent efforts with Care4Calais, where he helped deliver emergency aid to refugees.

“I really enjoyed completing this project for everyone at the home,” he said. “‘I feel very privileged to be able to create work that depicts local people and enhances spaces within the community.”

Ajax unveiled the mural to residents and staff in the garden at Hastings Court to rapturous applause. Protected by layers of varnish, it has been installed on the wall, ready to be appreciated.

General Manager, Kaye Giles, said: “We’ve done some amazing things here, but this has to be the best because it’s been driven by the residents. This is their home and they should be able to live the lives they want to live. We’re very grateful to Carol and Ajax for getting involved and making this idea a reality.”

Dan Peacock said the collaboration has had a significant impact on the residents and will continue to do so now it’s in situ.