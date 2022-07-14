Barclays opening new banking service in Bexhill to replace closed branch

Barclays are opening a replacement banking service in Bexhill that will run for three days a week. It comes after the Bexhill branch of Barclays was closed due to a reduction in customer use.

The new service will be available at three different locations in the town, available from 9.30am – 4.30pm for three days each week.

A spokesperson for Barclays said: “I can confirm Barclays colleagues are available at the Bexhill Rowing Social Club, Chennel View E, Bexhill, Bexhill-on-Sea, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, between 9.30am – 4.30pm, offering face to face financial support and education for customers, without the need for them to travel.

“Barclays is committed to deploying a range of more flexible ways that customers can physically interact with the bank. This includes more than 50 pop-up banking sites located in town centres, plus presence in spaces such as community centres, libraries and business hubs where it offers drop in and pre-booked appointments, along with the support of our Barclays van.”

Customers will be able to access services including financial reviews, balance requests, open new accounts and ha ve support with digital banking.

As the service is a cashless site, everyday banking transactions including cash deposits and withdrawals, will need to be completed at a local Post Office.