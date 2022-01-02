Barcombe hospice worker awarded British Empire Medal

A Barcombe hospice worker has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honours List.

Caroline Austen, who works for St Peter and St James Hospice, was given the award for her services to fundraising and the community.

Caroline, known as Caz, was nominated by former CEO Barbara Wiliams for her ‘extraordinary’ contribution to fundraising and services to the community through the pandemic.

Caroline Austen from St Peter and St James Hospice SUS-220201-123207001

A spokesperson from the hospice said, “This honour is given to those who are deemed to have given long-term service to the community in the voluntary and charity sector and made a significant difference.

“Having raised well over £100,000 for the hospice since the late 1990s, Caz has most definitely achieved that.”

Caz said, “It’s an honour to work at St Peter and St James, when I first came here to visit a dying friend it felt like there were arms coming around me as soon as I walked through the door.”

During the first lockdown Caz selflessly lived alone so she could continue to work, according to the hospice.

The Barcombe woman also began a local drive to collect donations for patients that were arriving at the hospice empty handed due to the pandemic.

The hospice said Caz also took time during the pandemic to help out at the charity’s warehouse for their high street shops.

Caz said, “I feel so passionate about what I do and by fundraising I feel I’m giving back some of the pleasure that caring for our patients gives me, knowing that the monies raised will be used to enhance their lives and others in the future.

“I love working here so much. I was shocked to receive the letter, I didn’t believe it was real.”

Caz will be presented her honour by the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex and will be invited to a Royal Garden Party in 2022.

Hospice CEO Dr Martin Powell also congratulated Caz for her award.

He said, “Caz has contributed so much to St Peter and St James Hospice over the years, through her care and support of people affected by life-limiting illness and her tremendous fundraising efforts.