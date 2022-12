‘Bargains will be on offer’ at a new clothing retailer which opens in Horsham town centre today (Wednesday).

Fashion chain Weird Fish is opening in Swan Walk on the site of the former Jessops store.

The shop features both men’s and women’s clothing and brands itself ‘famous for fabrics’ saying it is constantly searching for ‘innovative and different materials’.

A Weird Fish spokesperson said of the opening: “Many of our clothing lines are on already sale at the moment, so there will be some bargains to be had.”