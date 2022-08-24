Barnham care home requires improvement, latest report says

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care home, on Barnham Road, provides accommodation and personal care for up to six adults with learning disabilities and a variety of associated health and support needs. A newly registered service, this was its first ever inspection.

Inspectors evaluated the facility across a number of areas areas: the quality of care, the effectiveness of service, responsiveness, as well as leadership and safety, where inspectors reported the most problems.

They found that ‘people were not always kept safe from avoidable harm’, citing one incident where a relative informed inspectors of a number of unexplained bruises.

Henson Care Home, in Barnham. Photo: Google Maps

After requesting more information, the registered manager had not provided the family with a response and the care home’s records ‘did not provide assurance that the incident had been registered or considered within the provider’s incident management system.”

During the inspection, the manager assured inspectors that the bruising incident would be properly investigated and raised with the local authority.

There were similarly mixed views about the leadership. Referring again to the incident of unexplained bruising, the report said: “The provider's

governance processes had not effectively monitored incidents or records and as a result had not always managed risks to people.”

Alongside this, inspectors noted that ‘when things went wrong, the provider had not always notified appropriate authorities or shared the outcomes with people.