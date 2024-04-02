Barnham Parish Council announces short notice meeting after Easter weekend chaos

Representatives from Sussex Police and Arun District Council have been invited, alongside members of the public, and it is hoped it will address the need for further action following the disruption.

The announcement comes after police officers were forced to issue a dispersal order on Sunday (March 31) following an incident the previous evening, during which four teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of several offences, including assaulting an emergency worker and possession of cannabis. Police said all of the girls – who range in age from 13 to 16 – have been released on bail, on the condition that they stay away from the railway station.