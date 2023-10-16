Barnham's Tyler Murphy on the red carpet at Pride of Britain 2023

Congratulations to Tyler who was one of the ITV Meridian regional finalists at Pride of Britain this year.

Tyler Murphy from Barnham, West Sussex won the ITV Meridian Fundraiser of the Year Award for Sussex and was then invited to attend the Pride of Britain Awards 2023 in London this week.

Sadly he didn't win but he had a great time on the red carpet and meeting loads of celebrities.

Tyler set up Tyler's Trust following his own battle with a brain tumour when he was only 12 and the charity raises funds to help other children with life threatening illnesses and their families by sending bespoke gift boxes to the child and their siblings.

Tyler on the Red Carpet at Pride of Britain 2023

It also provides food for the families while they are in hospital and runs a family fun day for all the family to enjoy themselves together and make memories for the future.