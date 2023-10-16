BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

Barnham's Tyler Murphy on the red carpet at Pride of Britain 2023

Congratulations to Tyler who was one of the ITV Meridian regional finalists at Pride of Britain this year.
By linda cranfieldContributor
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tyler Murphy from Barnham, West Sussex won the ITV Meridian Fundraiser of the Year Award for Sussex and was then invited to attend the Pride of Britain Awards 2023 in London this week.

Sadly he didn't win but he had a great time on the red carpet and meeting loads of celebrities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tyler set up Tyler's Trust following his own battle with a brain tumour when he was only 12 and the charity raises funds to help other children with life threatening illnesses and their families by sending bespoke gift boxes to the child and their siblings.

Most Popular
Tyler on the Red Carpet at Pride of Britain 2023Tyler on the Red Carpet at Pride of Britain 2023
Tyler on the Red Carpet at Pride of Britain 2023

It also provides food for the families while they are in hospital and runs a family fun day for all the family to enjoy themselves together and make memories for the future.

For further details please contact Tyler's Trust @ tylerstrust@gmail

Related topics:BarnhamLondon