Barns Green & Itchingfield Women’s Institute celebrate 100 years

Jeremy Quin MP sent a personal note of congratulations on reaching 100 years.

The celebrations began with Annette Relph, president, who thanked past and present members for making the group so inclusive and friendly.

Marita Watteau gave an informative talk about the history of the WI in West Sussex, followed by a buffet lunch, a celebratory drink and cake.

Barns Green WI celebrate 100 years

The members were entertained throughout by The Horsham Accordion Band, who played songs from the past 10 decades, including some old favourites: Yesterday, Top of the World & Over the Rainbow. Naturally, the members accompanied the band whilst playing Jerusalem, and Rev Sandra Hall closed the celebrations with a prayer of thanks.

Barns Green & Itchingfield Women’s Institute meet on the 3rd Thursday of every month at Barns Green Village Hall.

The group enjoy a wide variety of speakers and demonstrations and these are always followed by tea & cake. Visitors and new members are always welcome.

The Women's Institute was originally formed in 1915 to revitalise rural communities and encourage women to become more involved in producing food during the First World War.

WI groups campaign to tackle relevant issues that matter to members, from equal pay to climate change, mental health and violence against women.

On September 22, Barns Green WI members are having an outing to Peelers Retreat in Arundel.