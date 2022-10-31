Barriers people face when returning to work discussed by MP on visit to Bognor Regis DWP office
The barriers some people face when returning to work were discussed when the Bognor Regis MP visited the town’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) office.
On Friday Nick Gibb discussed the various support programmes staff at the Gloucester Road office have developed such as the SWAP programme. This is a sector-based ‘academy’ that helps people to take up jobs in specific areas of the economy. There are also schemes that help people onto work training programmes.Susan, pictured left, runs the 50+ programme, helping the over-50s into new occupations and training.