Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Barriers people face when returning to work discussed by MP on visit to Bognor Regis DWP office

The barriers some people face when returning to work were discussed when the Bognor Regis MP visited the town’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) office.

By Nikki Jeffery
4 minutes ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 11:33am

On Friday Nick Gibb discussed the various support programmes staff at the Gloucester Road office have developed such as the SWAP programme. This is a sector-based ‘academy’ that helps people to take up jobs in specific areas of the economy. There are also schemes that help people onto work training programmes.Susan, pictured left, runs the 50+ programme, helping the over-50s into new occupations and training.

Read More
Butlin's brings a new food and drink destination to Bognor Regis
From left - Susan (50+ lead); Lauren Girdler (employment adviser); Nick Gibb MP; Karen Brooks (customer service lead Coastal West Sussex); Liane Newton (operational leader West Sussex)
Department for Work and Pensions