Basketball court could be built in Bognor Regis park after local businessman offers funding

Residents are being asked to fill out a survey on a full-sized regulation basketball court in a Bognor Regis park.

If all goes well, the court will be built in Hampshire Avenue Recreation Ground where, it is hoped, it will benefit residents and encourage young people to take up the sport.

“A local businessman and entrepreneur has offered to provide the funding for the scheme to benefit the town of Bognor Regis and encourage more young people into the sport,” a spokesperson said.“The proposal has received general support from stakeholders during an initial scoping exercise and we would like opinions from residents to assess the feasibility of taking this project forward.”The survey, which asks residents how often they use the park and if they support the idea, is available online. It will close at 5pm on June 21.