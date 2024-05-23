Basketball court could be built in Bognor Regis park after local businessman offers funding
and live on Freeview channel 276
If all goes well, the court will be built in Hampshire Avenue Recreation Ground where, it is hoped, it will benefit residents and encourage young people to take up the sport.
It could potentially be located in the south-eastern corner of the recreation ground, on the corner of Collyer Avenue and Westloats Lane.
“A local businessman and entrepreneur has offered to provide the funding for the scheme to benefit the town of Bognor Regis and encourage more young people into the sport,” a spokesperson said.“The proposal has received general support from stakeholders during an initial scoping exercise and we would like opinions from residents to assess the feasibility of taking this project forward.”The survey, which asks residents how often they use the park and if they support the idea, is available online. It will close at 5pm on June 21.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.