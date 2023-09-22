Bathing machine could be installed on a pole outside Bognor hotel
Part of a joint publicity effort by Bognor Regis Museum and the hotel, the model would be installed on a three metre tall pole in the grounds of the hotel off the Esplanade, acting as a sign post to the museum on 25-27 West Street.
The model was one of many originally made as an art piece, and is a metal version of the one currently housed at the museum, which underwent an extension to accommodate the original 1905 machine earlier this year.
The bathing machine was held in storage by Bognor Regis Town Council from 2005 until works were completed this summer, which operators of the museum, the Bognor Regis Local History Service, said costed around £50,000.
Operators believe this is the oldest surviving wooden structure of its kind in the country, calling it a ‘unique piece of local history’.
Bathing machines were used from the 18th to early 20th century as mobile changing rooms for beachgoers, particularly women, changing into their swimwear – as well as upholding proper beach etiquette of the time.
Invented in 1750, they were rolled into the ocean to allow people to skinny dip without crossing the beach naked, as swimwear was not created until later in the 18th century, and continued to be used to avoid being seen by the opposite sex in a bathing suit.
To view details of the plans visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search with code BR/201/23/PL.