The matches started at 10am on Battle Abbey Green as families were wowed by the skill and precision of the marble match participants.

The Easter Bonnet Competition started at 11.30am with locals showing off a variety of wacky headwear designs.

A spokesperson for the event said: “It’s a harmonious blend of tradition and whimsy, creating a memorable and vibrant celebration in the heart of Battle.”

Event organisers have thanked Battle Churches and guests enjoyed some free hot cross buns as well.

1 . Battle Marbles 2024 Battle Marbles 2024 Photo: Justin Lycett

2 . Battle Marbles 2024 Battle Marbles 2024 Photo: Justin Lycett

3 . Battle Marbles 2024 Battle Marbles 2024 Photo: Justin Lycett

4 . Battle Marbles 2024 Battle Marbles 2024 Photo: Justin Lycett