Battle Marble Matches in photos and video: Good Friday fun and fancy dress at second biggest marbles event in Sussex

There was a large and colourful turnout in an iconic East Sussex town today (Good Friday, March 29) as the Battle Marbles Matches and Fancy Dress Competitons took place.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Mar 2024, 13:45 GMT

The matches started at 10am on Battle Abbey Green as families were wowed by the skill and precision of the marble match participants.

The Easter Bonnet Competition started at 11.30am with locals showing off a variety of wacky headwear designs.

A spokesperson for the event said: “It’s a harmonious blend of tradition and whimsy, creating a memorable and vibrant celebration in the heart of Battle.”

Event organisers have thanked Battle Churches and guests enjoyed some free hot cross buns as well.

Battle Marbles 2024

1. Battle Marbles 2024

Battle Marbles 2024 Photo: Justin Lycett

Battle Marbles 2024

2. Battle Marbles 2024

Battle Marbles 2024 Photo: Justin Lycett

Battle Marbles 2024

3. Battle Marbles 2024

Battle Marbles 2024 Photo: Justin Lycett

Battle Marbles 2024

4. Battle Marbles 2024

Battle Marbles 2024 Photo: Justin Lycett

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SussexBattle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.