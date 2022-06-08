Battle Medieval Fayre in pictures

The Battle Medieval Fayre took place from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5 in conjunction with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

By Elliot Wright
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:39 am

A variety of events were held such as a parade on the opening day, Morris dancing, and knights fighting.

Hands on History, a historical educational resource , were also present at the fayre displaying a series of historical artifacts from the era.

People were able to try their hand at games hook-a-horseshoe, catch the rat, coconut shy, crossbow academy, giant chess, and others during the event.

1. Battle Medieval Fayre and Crowning of the May Queen 3/6/22. Photo by Frank Copper.

Photo: Frank Copper

2. Battle Medieval Fayre and Crowning of the May Queen 3/6/22. Photo by Frank Copper.

Photo: Frank Copper

3. Battle Medieval Fayre and Crowning of the May Queen 3/6/22. Photo by Frank Copper.

Photo: Frank Copper

4. Battle Medieval Fayre and Crowning of the May Queen 3/6/22. Photo by Frank Copper.

Photo: Frank Copper

