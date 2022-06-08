Battle Medieval Fayre in pictures

A variety of events were held such as a parade on the opening day, Morris dancing, and knights fighting.
Hands on History, a historical educational resource , were also present at the fayre displaying a series of historical artifacts from the era.
People were able to try their hand at games hook-a-horseshoe, catch the rat, coconut shy, crossbow academy, giant chess, and others during the event.
1. Battle Medieval Fayre and Crowning of the May Queen 3/6/22. Photo by Frank Copper.
Photo: Frank Copper
