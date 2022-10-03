Battle of Hastings: Don't miss spectacular re-enactment

Tickets are now on sale for the one and only Battle of Hastings re-enactment, taking place on the October 15 and 16, on the very spot where King Harold and Duke William fought in 1066. Hundreds of re-enactors will recreate the drama and intensity of this legendary conflict, which decided the fate of England almost a thousand years ago.

Visitors will be able to adventure into the encampments of the armies on either side of the historic battlefield. Get up close with Saxon and Norman soldiers and see first-hand the intricacies of their weapons and the weight of their armour. Discover the clothes they wore and the food they ate, and watch them practice their 11th century skills and craftsmanship.

There will also be falconers and their majestic birds of prey, and the chance to wander around the medieval market to rummage through historical delights for a very special souvenir. New for this year is a comedy show ‘All About The Journey: Tostig, Oaths and an Arrow in the Eye' – meet some of the historical figures of 1066, enjoy a battle of words and wits and have a laugh with the family along the way. Don’t forget to test your skill in have-a-go archery or the sword school for kids, or enjoy some of the historical music performances taking place throughout the day.

Rebecca Hornby, of English Heritage, said: “The Battle of Hastings is one of the biggest re-enactor events in the country, and also recreates one of the most defining battles of English History. But not just that, visitors can truly immerse themselves in Norman and Saxon life exploring the encampments and meeting soldiers from both sides ahead of the battle. We cannot wait to welcome everyone to this year’s event and put on a spectacular show for them.”

Admission to The Battle of Hastings is in addition to the standard admission ticket price and there is an additional cost for members. Tickets are now on sale, and advance online booking is recommended for the best price and guaranteed entry. Book now at https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/.

Have you read? This is how you can own one of the colourful ducks that brightened up Hastings and Bexhill

Have you read? Hastings Old Town restaurant re-launches

1. Battle of Hastings 4.jpg Battle of Hastings re-enactment Photo: Nigel Wallace-Isles Photo Sales

2. Picture by Jim Holden 07590 683036 English Heritage 1066 Battle of Hastings event prelim pictures Picture by Jim Holden 07590 683036 English Heritage 1066 Battle of Hastings event prelim pictures Photo: Jim Holden Photo Sales

3. Picture by Jim Holden 07590 683036 English Heritage 1066 Battle of Hastings event prelim pictures Picture by Jim Holden 07590 683036 English Heritage 1066 Battle of Hastings event prelim pictures Photo: Jim Holden Photo Sales

4. Battle of Hastings 3.jpg Battle of Hastings re-enactment Photo: Nigel Wallace-Iles Photo Sales