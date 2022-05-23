Battle Memorial Hall

Members’ photographic prints will be on display and digital images will be projected.

Displays include photo panels by the society’s special interest groups who photograph landscapes, wildlife, streets, flowers and other projects. Knowledgeable members can give advice on photography and the society’s aims. Everyone is welcome, entrance is free and teas, coffees and light refreshments will be on sale.

First known as Battle Camera Club, formed on May 26 1962 with eight members, BPS will celebrate its 60th anniversary at the exhibition with a display in the St Valery Room at the hall.

Photographs will be on show of members in the early days of the club with projection equipment used for their annual “Photorama” show for members of the public. It was held for many years, was well-attended and raised much-needed funds.

The club changed its name in 2014.

Meetings, including virtual Christmas parties, have been held using Zoom to keep the membership together during the Covid restrictions. This made it possible to have lecturers speaking from as far away as Namibia, Africa.

Some normal meetings are now being held in the Wynne Room at the Memorial Hall. website: battlephotographicsociety.co.uk.