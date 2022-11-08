The link – a rural car park at Kithurst Hill near Storrington – is set to close next month but local residents are putting up a fight to save it.

Thousands have signed a petition seeking help from West Sussex County Council and the South Downs National Park Authority to keep the car park open.

Pip Jennings, who started the petition, said: “The car park is a vital link to the South Downs Way and National Park for residents of Storrington/Pulborough and a great many visitors from further afield.

Pip Jennings has organised a petition to save a 'vital link' to the South Downs at Kithurst Hill. People are upset at the proposed closure of the Kithurst Hill car park, Storrington, which many use to access walking and riding routes across the South Downs Pic S Robards SR2211071

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It allows for easy, safe access for vehicles and horse box parking so walkers, runners, riders and bikes etc can enjoy this area of outstanding natural beauty.

"Crucially for those with mobility issues, locally there are no other suitable access points.”

The car park is on privately-owned land at the top of Kithurst Hill and has been managed by West Sussex County Council for a number of years. However, the council has said it cannot continue – and the private landowner cannot obtain public insurance cover without it.

In their petition, residents add: “We believe the South Downs National Park Authority and West Sussex County Council MUST continue discussions with the landowner to find a sustainable solution to manage this car park and ensure that this vital access point is available for us ALL to be able to enjoy the South Downs National Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are proposals to close a 'vital link' to the South Downs at Kithurst Hill, Storrington. Photo: Steve Robards

A spokesperson for the South Downs National Park Authority said: “The National Park Authority covers 1600km2 that includes many car parks. We do not own or run any other car parks across the National Park other than those on our own land – Midhurst and Seven Sisters Country Park.

“We understand this is a difficult and emotive issue. The private landowner of Kithurst car park was supported by West Sussex County Council, which has taken the decision to withdraw its support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the private landlord stated that they would need to close without this support, the Authority was clear that unfortunately it could not take on responsibility for the car park.

“The independent charitable South Downs National Park Trust began discussions with the private landlord, who has been keen to find a positive resolution.

"In February 2020, the Trust voted to look at whether it could support the car park. Shortly afterwards Covid hit and its investigation into viability was delayed.

"Given the new post-Covid financial environment in which we find ourselves, the independent Trust made the decision earlier this year that it could not take on the long-term substantial financial liabilities of the car park without putting the delivery of its core charitable objectives at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work with West Sussex County Council as one of our key partners, but unfortunately do not have the remit or funding, given funding cuts, to run car parks other than those on land that we own.”