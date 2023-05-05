BBC producer returns to Horsham school to talk to students

BBC producer Andy Boateng visited Collyers last week to deliver a hugely motivational careers talk to students on how to get into the media industry.

Andy Boateng was "super motivational"

Andy spoke about his journey from Collyer’s film student to his role working as a producer for the BBC. The students enjoyed hearing about Andy’s fantastic journey, including the highs and lows of making it in the real world of filmmaking.

Head of A level Media Jonathan Nunns said: "I was delighted to see Andy again. He is an inspiration. It was amazing to see an ex-student who is now part of a BAFTA award winning team making films with Sir David Attenborough.”

The students were also given the chance to take part in a Q&A with Andy, getting an incredible insight into what it takes to succeed in television.

Head of BTEC Creative Digital Media Production Rebecca Moon was thrilled: “Having alumni like Andy come back to speak to the students is priceless. The group could really identify with his journey from Collyer’s into industry and were able to ask probing questions to help them make the crucial decisions for their next career steps.

“Andy gave a compelling, honest, and super motivational talk, helping our students to get one step closer to the real world of media.