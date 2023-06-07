Over 80 per cent of members of the National Union of Journalists across England backed the walkout, which will include staff from BBC Radio Sussex, BBC South East regional tv and BBC South East news online.
The strike – on Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th June – comes as NUJ members across England have passed a vote of no confidence in the BBC Local Senior Leadership Team. 93 per cent of those polled said they didn’t back the current managers, after months of frustration over proposed changes to programmes.
Under the plans, BBC Radio Sussex’s weekday afternoon show would be not only linked with BBC Radio Surrey, as it currently is, but also now with BBC Radio Kent as well. The location of where this show will be broadcast from has not yet been confirmed, but it could be from Tunbridge Wells.
Evening and weekend programming would be either be regional or even national, with the exception of news bulletins and sports coverage.
Paul Siegert, the NUJ’s Broadcasting Organiser, said : “Members have shared their disappointment over the treatment of colleagues who have had to reapply for their jobs. Results of the (no confidence) vote indicate the strength of many journalists, alongside frustrations about the BBC’s handling of the dispute, Members wants to avoid strike action and remain doing the jobs they love. The NUJ is urging the BBC to reconsider its planes that will leave a lasting impact on Local Radio.”
Kevin Stanley, NUJ Rep for BBC Nations and Regions, who is based at BBC Radio Nottingham, added : “The BBC wants to move some of its existing budget to digital content. We absolutely agree that a greater digital presence is need, but we don’t agree that this should come from cutting parts of the existing BBC Local budget. The BBC should be looking at providing a properly funded local news service, and ensuring that the Government provides a stable funding model for this to happen.”