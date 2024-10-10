BBC Top Gear helmet signed by Jeremy Clarkson up for auction in Eastbourne

A helmet – signed by multiple presenters of the now-cancelled television show – is set to go under the hammer today.

The helmet was designed for The Stig – an anonymous race car driver who was part of a running joke throughout the series’ run.

It is believed to be the one signed for Oisín Tymon, a former producer for the show, who was at the centre of a highly-publicised 2015 altercation with Jeremy Clarkson which led to the show’s cancellation.

The helmet is signed by presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May, as well as The Stig at the time. Clarkson’s message reads ‘f*** off’, while May simply signed it ‘go slow!’.

The Stig’s message reads: “To the Main Man Osh!! Stay Speedy Brother.”

The helmet was left in the Top Gear offices when the studio was abandoned once the show was axed, according to the auctioneers.

Other lots in auction include access-all-areas lanyards, along with a USB containing the plans for the never-produced Australian Tour and Jeremy Clarkson photographic negatives.

Jeannette May, senior valuer at Eastbourne Auctions, said she hopes Top Gear fans from across the globe ‘will be fired up for this very special, never to be reproduced icon’.

View all the lots at: www.eastbourneauction.com.