‘Be happy’ – Waterlooville care home resident reveals secret to long life on 101st birthday

A resident at a care home in Waterlooville celebrated her 101st birthday by sharing the secret to a long and happy life.

A very special birthday celebration took place at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, when resident Audrey Colwell celebrated her 101st birthday in style, revealing her secret to longevity is to ‘keep fit and be happy’.

To mark the big day, the team decorated the home’s bistro area with balloons and banners, and the home’s talented chef baked a special birthday cake for everyone to enjoy.

Eileen was born on 4th June 1922, in Westbourne, just a few years after the First World War ended. Her family then moved to Ashling, where Audrey went to school.

She left school aged 14 and went to work in West Dean House in Sussex and worked as a maid. Before the Second World War broke out, Audrey went to work as a housekeeper for Dr Horn and his family in Horndean.

During the war, Audrey met her future husband William (Bill) – he worked as a gardener for Dr Horn in the house where she was working.

After the war, William and Audrey got married in Egham. Audrey gave up work to have a family and they both moved to Waterlooville in 1953. They had five children together, three girls and two boys. She now has nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and some live in Australia.

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: “Audrey is a beloved resident at Pear Tree Court, and it was wonderful to help her celebrate this impressive milestone.

“Everything we do is centred around helping residents to lead active and fulfilling lives, so we are always eager to recognise significant anniversaries and birthdays. Audrey’s 101st birthday was no exception, and it was brilliant to raise a glass of bubbly to her on her special day. Happy Birthday Audrey!”