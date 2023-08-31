BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Beach access ramp in Bognor Regis is open to pedestrians, council says

A beach access ramp in Bognor Regis is open to the public, a spokesperson for Arun District Council has said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:06 BST
Bognor Regis beach. Photo: Connor GormleyBognor Regis beach. Photo: Connor Gormley
Bognor Regis beach. Photo: Connor Gormley

In an update published to the Arun District Council website earlier today, a spokesperson confirmed the beach access ramp on Gloucester Road is now open to pedestrians.

“We have been working closely with the owner of the café and have removed the barrier at the top of the ramp to enable access for those needing alternative ways to reach the beach,” they said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson went on to apologise for the process having taken so long, adding: “We are aware that this comes late in the summer and apologise this has taken longer than hoped, we know this has been a concern for some of our residents and visitors.

"We are hopeful for some good weather to come and also looking forward to next summer season when more people will be able to access the ramp.”

Related topics:Arun District Council