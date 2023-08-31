Beach access ramp in Bognor Regis is open to pedestrians, council says
In an update published to the Arun District Council website earlier today, a spokesperson confirmed the beach access ramp on Gloucester Road is now open to pedestrians.
“We have been working closely with the owner of the café and have removed the barrier at the top of the ramp to enable access for those needing alternative ways to reach the beach,” they said.
The spokesperson went on to apologise for the process having taken so long, adding: “We are aware that this comes late in the summer and apologise this has taken longer than hoped, we know this has been a concern for some of our residents and visitors.
"We are hopeful for some good weather to come and also looking forward to next summer season when more people will be able to access the ramp.”