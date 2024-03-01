BREAKING

Beach at Seven Sisters Country Park inaccessible due to flooding

The beach at Seven Sisters Country Park was inaccessible following flooding.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 1st Mar 2024, 17:56 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 18:11 GMT
Seven Sisters Country Park had been left underwater following heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days.

The Beach Trail, down to the bottom of the Seven Sisters Cliffs, was ‘completely inaccessible’ following the downpour.

However, the country park confirmed that the Country Park Trail and South Downs Way was high enough to not be impacted by the rain.

The beach at Seven Sisters Country Park was inaccessible today (March 1) following flooding. Picture: Seven Sisters Country ParkThe beach at Seven Sisters Country Park was inaccessible today (March 1) following flooding. Picture: Seven Sisters Country Park
In a statement, a spokesperson for the country park said: “Nature has reclaimed the Beach Trail down to the bottom of the Seven Sisters Cliffs with the excessive rainfall.

"Unfortunately, this means the beach is completely inaccessible, even for those in wellies. However, the Country Park Trail and South Downs Way are high enough to not be impacted.

"The elevated view points are exceptional today, and we look forward to you enjoying this fresh perspective of Cuckmere Haven."

