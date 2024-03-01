Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven Sisters Country Park had been left underwater following heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days.

The Beach Trail, down to the bottom of the Seven Sisters Cliffs, was ‘completely inaccessible’ following the downpour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the country park confirmed that the Country Park Trail and South Downs Way was high enough to not be impacted by the rain.

The beach at Seven Sisters Country Park was inaccessible today (March 1) following flooding. Picture: Seven Sisters Country Park

In a statement, a spokesperson for the country park said: “Nature has reclaimed the Beach Trail down to the bottom of the Seven Sisters Cliffs with the excessive rainfall.

"Unfortunately, this means the beach is completely inaccessible, even for those in wellies. However, the Country Park Trail and South Downs Way are high enough to not be impacted.