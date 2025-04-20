Eddie MitchellEddie Mitchell
Eddie Mitchell

Beach-goers bask in bank holiday sun in Brighton

By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Apr 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2025, 13:20 BST
Beach-goers from all over the UK flocked to Brighton to soak up the bank holiday sun yesterday (April 19).

Pictures sent to Sussex World by freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell show hundreds of punters lounging on Brighton beach or walking down the promenade, enjoying a somewhat unexpected burst of springtime sunshine yesterday.

Can you spot yourself in our pictures?

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

1. Beach-goers bask in bank holiday sun in Brighton

Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Beach-goers bask in bank holiday sun in Brighton

2. Beach-goers bask in bank holiday sun in Brighton

Beach-goers bask in bank holiday sun in Brighton Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Beach-goers bask in bank holiday sun in Brighton

3. Beach-goers bask in bank holiday sun in Brighton

Beach-goers bask in bank holiday sun in Brighton Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice