Beachy Head Marathon will be one runner’s 150th marathon

When thousands of runners line up at the start line for this weekend’s Beachy Head Marathon, among them will be one woman running her 150th marathon – at the age of 64.

Kate Knight will run the Beachy Head Marathon on Saturday 21 October and then go on to run the Beachy Head Half Marathon on Sunday 22 October with her husband.

Kate, from near Reigate in Surrey, first took part in the Beachy Head Marathon in 2019 and has run in each one since.

Even more incredibly, this year will be Kate’s 100th post-op marathon since having a total left knee replacement seven years ago and surgery on her lower spine also seven years ago.

Beachy Head Marathon Starting Hill

Kate, who is taking part to raise money for SASH Surrey & Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust charity, said, “This feels like a fantastic milestone to be doing this one because before going in for the knee replacement, the consultant said I wouldn’t do another marathon post op and it’s now my 100th.

“I feel so proud to have achieved this, and my plan is to keep going, aiming to get to at least 300 marathons on my new knee in a few years.

“Beachy Head Marathon is one of my favourite marathons because of the scenery, the atmosphere, encouragement, and I’d like to say a huge warm thanks to the race crew and team for all the encouragement and support.”

Also lining up at the Beachy Head Marathon next weekend will be Team Staverton from Staverton Nurseries at Halland.

The team of runners from staff past and present will be taking part to raise funds for the Chailey Heritage Foundation’s on-site Patchwork Farm.

One of the team member’s five-year-old son attends Chailey Heritage School. The little boy has severe muscle myopathy, cannot move unaided and is ventilated 24/7 via a tracheostomy.

Being at Chailey has opened up a whole world of learning, social and physical opportunities for him, He enjoys spending time on Patchwork Farm, a fully wheelchair-accessible, on-site therapeutic farm.

Runners of all abilities will be taking part in the Beachy Head Marathon and other challenge events on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October, including the Ultramarathon and 10K on Saturday 21 October with the Beachy Head Half Marathon on Sunday 22 October.

On Saturday, the start time for the Ultramarathon is 7.30am followed by the Marathon at 8.30am and the 10K run at 9am. Sunday’s Half Marathon will begin at 8am.