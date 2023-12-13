Bear Grylls honours Crawley Scout with Unsung Hero award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday 8th December, Chief Scout Bear Grylls hosted his 3rdUnsung Heroes event at The Bear Grylls Adventure centre in Birmingham.

Every year the event recognises 20 young people aged 4-25 who have gone above and beyond – whether that be their efforts in raising money for charity, saving lives, or being a pillar for those around them in adversity.

The winners were all UK Scouts who've shown Scout values, courage, kindness and the 'never give up' spirit which is a term coined by the Chief Scout himself.

Millie Corney with Chief Scout, Bear Grylls

Once Bear personally presented them their award, each young person then received £500 to spend how they would like!

Millie Corney, age 18, was one of the award winners.

"Last year, Millie had a serious operation an sadly suffered a stroke, which left her unable to use her right side. After being in hospital for several months and with ongoing rehabilitation, Millie has returned to Scouts and sixth form to complete her A Levels," a local spokesperson said.

"Through all this, Millie has proved that you can always carry on and never gives up"

"Scouts was always a massive part of her life before her operation and still is today. She's been part of the movement since Beavers and has also been a young leader. She's now a volunteer with Beavers. Despire facing such life changing events, Millie tackles everything with positivity and is an inspiration to us all."

As well as their award and meeting with Bear Grylls, the young people were given free access to the whole adventure centre for the day - where they were able to try a range of activities like Scuba Diving, Archery and High Ropes.

Bear Grylls, Cheif Scout said: "I can't believe this is now our 3rd annual awards ceremony! Each year I am blown away by the sheer courage, strength and of course the 'never give up attitude' each young person show cases."

He added "You are what makes Scouting, you are real-life representations of what Scouting is and you are our true heroes."

