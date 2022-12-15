Visitors can see an exhibition of some of Beatrix Potter’s original illustrations and Christmas cards and the house is now decorated with Christmas trees, lights and story scenes.
The attraction also offers a storybook corner, puzzles and dressing-up for youngsters.
“It’s enchanting seeing families and friends of all ages, making memories and enjoying the Christmas atmosphere at Nymans,” said Lauren Milsom-Harris, National Trust visitor experience manager for Nymans. “Beatrix Potter’s tale brings such a sense of nostalgia for childhood and the magic of Christmas.”
Nymans is open daily until January 3 from 10am to 4pm but it is closed on December 24 and 25. The house closes at 3.30pm and the last entry is at 3pm. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/nymans.
For breaking news from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.