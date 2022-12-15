Beatrix Potter’s Christmas story The Tailor of Gloucester has arrived at Nymans and offers magical miniature scenes and installations around the garden for the whole family.

Visitors can see an exhibition of some of Beatrix Potter’s original illustrations and Christmas cards and the house is now decorated with Christmas trees, lights and story scenes.

The attraction also offers a storybook corner, puzzles and dressing-up for youngsters.

“It’s enchanting seeing families and friends of all ages, making memories and enjoying the Christmas atmosphere at Nymans,” said Lauren Milsom-Harris, National Trust visitor experience manager for Nymans. “Beatrix Potter’s tale brings such a sense of nostalgia for childhood and the magic of Christmas.”

Beatrix Potter’s Christmas story The Tailor of Gloucester offers magical miniature scenes and installations at Nymans. Photo: Gary Cosham

Nymans is open daily until January 3 from 10am to 4pm but it is closed on December 24 and 25. The house closes at 3.30pm and the last entry is at 3pm. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/nymans.

