Beautiful baby girl Mirabelle born just after midnight on Christmas Day in Mid Sussex

A beautiful baby girl was born on Christmas Day in Mid Sussex this year.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 12:05 GMT
Proud parents Liz, 37, and Davey Perry, 41, of Gordon Road, Burgess Hill, told the Middy that Mirabelle Perry was born at 12.34am on December 25 at Princess Royal Hospital.

They said: “Beautiful baby Mirabelle hung on for nine days over to make it just into Christmas Day.”

Liz said she went into labour on Christmas Eve at about 10.30pm and is ‘over the moon’ at the birth of their new daughter.

Liz and Davey Perry from Burgess Hill said Mirabelle Perry was born at 12.34am on December 25 at Princess Royal HospitalLiz and Davey Perry from Burgess Hill said Mirabelle Perry was born at 12.34am on December 25 at Princess Royal Hospital
The parents, who are both back at home now, said Mirabelle is a wonderful Christmas gift to them and her big brother Joshua, four.

Liz said: “We came back home and had a delayed Christmas dinner but our plan is to have a post-Christmas day dinner and celebrations this week with family.”

She said the name Mirabelle is not Christmas related, adding: “It’s just a name we’ve always loved.”

