Beautiful park setting for Hastings May Queen event on Sunday

The crowning of the new May Queen takes place near the bandstand and cafe at Alexandra Park on Sunday May 12 from 1pm – 4pm.

As well as the crowning, it will include Maypole dancing and Morris dance displays, music and singing.

There will also be a garland contest and Punch and Judy.

The event starts with a colourful procession from the park gates to the bandstand where garlands will be displayed.

The popular event lost Council funding this year but is able to go ahead thanks to a number of successful fund raising events.​

Organiser Holly Sheldrake said: “The first May Queen event was on Tuesday 1st May 1934, and was held on the lawn at Warrior Square. It attracted a huge crowd of around 5000 people.

"For the last 10 years the event has taken place in the beautiful backdrop of Alexandra Park, which looks especially stunning in May. This 90th anniversary year we will once again take to the bandstand in the park and crown our 91st May Queen on 12th May.”

Hastings has the second longest running May Queen event in the UK. The Hastings event was run by local chimney sweep Barry Jones and his wife Helen after Barry got involved nearly 30 years ago. Barry handed the reins over to Holly Sheldrake at the end of 2021.

eat@the park café supports the celebrations and will have food and drink available on the day for people to enjoy.

