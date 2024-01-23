BREAKING

Beautiful Starling murmurations captured at Eastbourne seafront

Take a look at some fantastic photos of Starling murmurations in Eastbourne.
Sam Pole
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:32 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 14:43 GMT

A murmuration is when thousands of birds all swoop and dive in unison, creating shapes in the sky.

They group together because it offers safety in numbers because predators find it hard to target one bird in the middle of a flock of thousands. as well to keep warm at night and to exchange information, such as good feeding areas. The group gathers over their roosting site, and perform their stunts before settling down for the night. A good roosting site is somewhere sheltered from harsh weather an predators, such as Eastbourne Pier.

The number of starlings in a roost can build up to around 100,000 in some places. Early evening, just before dusk, is the best time to see them across the UK. During the day they form daytime roosts at exposed places such as treetops, where the birds have good all-round visibility.

Pictures courtesy of Jon Rigby and Megan Baker.

Starlings Murmuration at Eastbourne Pier (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Starlings Murmuration at Eastbourne Pier (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Starlings Murmuration at Eastbourne Pier (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Starlings Murmuration at Eastbourne Pier (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Beautiful Starling murmurations captured at Eastbourne seafront

Beautiful Starling murmurations captured at Eastbourne seafront Photo: Megan Baker

