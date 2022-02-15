Bede’s hockey players make the under 18 England squad

Isabel Field, from the lower sixth, and Ryana MacDonald-Gay, from the upper sixth, have been selected for England Hockey U18 Girls squad.

Lizzie Morgan, lower sixth, has been selected for Wales Hockey U18 Girls squad.

All three of the girls have been playing hockey for significant periods of time; Isabel for five years, Ryana for seven years and Lizzie for as long as she can remember.

Isabel Field, Lizzie Morgan and Ryana MacDonald-Gay

When asked how far they wish to go within their hockey career, the girls said that they are dedicated to getting to reaching as higher level as they can, as long as they still enjoy the sport as much as they do now.

Lizzie said: “We had to travel to lots of different places to do trials.

“I have travelled to Wales to gain my position on the Welsh team.”

All three pupils have been training hard with their Bede’s coaches in order to impress during trials.

Ryana said: “The coaches have assisted me to develop skills that have helped me during trials and been successful during matches.”

The news of getting into the England squad follows more success for Isabel, as she recently won the National Hockey Premier League Indoor Finals with her team – East Grinstead.

She said that this would be the most standout moment of her hockey career so far.

The hockey stars at Bede’s are looking forward to further opportunity.

Ryana has upcoming EDP trials (GB Elite Development Programme) which identifies talented players and provides them the best possible opportunity to achieve their hockey ambitions.

The girls are all looking forward to what the future holds in their national squads.

Theo Dowse, director of Hockey at Bede’s, is delighted with the news.

He said: “Isabel, Ryana and Lizzie should all be very proud of their achievements in reaching national squad level.