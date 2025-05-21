Bee swarm descends on car in Eastbourne

Photos, submitted by Peter Matthews, show a cluster of thousands of bees covering a car which was parked outside the RNLI museum on the seafront.

Beekeepers were called in to relocate the bees and were filmed using cardboard boxes to gather the winged insects.

Honeybees are the only species of bee that swarm – a natural process where the queen bee leads a portion of the colony to find a new home.

Before flying to its final destination, the swarm will gather somewhere – like a tree branch or, in this case, a car – while scout bees search for a suitable location for a permanent residence.

The British Beekeepers Association (BBKA), has thousands of trained beekeepers across the country on standby to safely rescue and rehome honey bee swarms.

While swarming is a natural and vital part of a honey bee colony’s life cycle, up to 80 per cent of swarms perish if they don’t find a suitable home, according to the BBKA.

For information on what to do if you find a swarm, visit: www.bbka.org.uk/Pages/Category/swarm-removal

