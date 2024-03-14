Holbrook Animal Rescue has been caring for dogs, cats, farm animals and wildlife for the past 26 years on a site in north Horsham – but now has to vacate its premises because of construction of the new Mowbray village where 2,750 houses are being built.

Owners Laura and Cliff Santini are now seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build a new rescue centre with animal pens and runs, and associated buildings, along with a two-bedroom house, on land off Jackrells Lane in Southwater.

Kernon Countryside Consultants, agents for the rescue centre, say in a statement to the council: “This is an opportunity to retain an important local enterprise which, through no fault of theirs, must relocate or be lost.”

Animals are currently brought to Holbrook day and night by the police, councils, RSPCA and members of the public. The centre looks after most types of animal in need of urgent housing and care, and for rehoming. They are mostly dogs and cats but the centre can also accommodate ponies, goats and sheep, domestic poultry, small birds and wildlife.

There are normally around 30 dogs in care but there is current capacity for 33 – although the centre says it would never turn away an emergency.

The dogs are housed in a mixture of kennels and rooms, and the centre provides quarantine accommodation, single and mixed accommodation, outside runs and exercise areas.

Dogs arrive day or night. They are treated medically as needed and rehomed as soon as possible. “Dogs will not be rehomed unless they are suitable for the situation, and those wishing to rehome the dogs are suitable for the dog,” say the agents.

"There is no minimum or maximum stay, but most dogs will be there for at least two weeks. Some can take over a year to get ready to rehome.”

There are normally about 10 cats in care at any one time although the centre has held up to 25. Cats have a quarantine area, but once they have been checked by vets they are allowed to mix as much as possible.

Larger animals are accommodated as needed. The centre started off 26 years ago mostly dealing with rescued horses and donkeys, but moved to primarily dogs over about 10 years due to need. Sheep, goats and pigs can all be accommodated because the site has a Defra holding number.

It is proposed on the Southwater site – currently scrub land – to build a new block of kennels and a cattery, field shelters for large animals – donkeys, horses, goats, pigs – parking, office and veterinary facilities.

There would also be quarantine and service areas for laundry, food preparation and storage, office and records, and an area for dogs and prospective new owners to meet under cover and securely. A small house for the managers is proposed to be attached to the kennels, if planning approval is given.

Holbrook Animal Rescue is a registered charity and rents its current land and buildings from a relative of one of the operators.

