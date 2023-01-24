Have you ever wondered who rings the bells? Whether it’s at weddings, your local church service on a Sunday, or ringing out in the evenings?

At St Mary’s (Horsham), and many other churches across the country, we have a whole team of people who take part in change ringing. This ancient art draws people of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs to practice and enjoy.

Not only is it a great way to train your brain, but it provides physical exercise, a chance to make new friends, visit other towers, and it creates music unlike any other instrument in the world!

On the 11th and 25th February, the team of bellringers at St Mary’s will be hosting an open day to give people the chance to come up into the ringing room, see the bells in the belfry, and even have a go themselves!

The bells in the tower at St Mary’s church, Horsham

Additionally, with the upcoming coronation, we’re hoping to invite people to join our ‘Ring for the King’ training sessions. This is a nationwide campaign encouraging people to take up this great hobby and learn to ring in time to be part of the coronation celebrations in May.

So, if this sounds like something that would interest you, come down to St Mary’s Church on the Causeway, Horsham, on Saturday 11th and 25th February between 10.30 am and 12.00 noon.

You will have the opportunity to visit the ringing room (upstairs) to watch a demonstration of bellringing, see the bells in the top of the tower, and have a go at ringing a bell.

Refreshments will be available downstairs. The bellringers are looking forward to chatting with you about what they do and why they enjoy it so much. Under-18s must be accompanied by an adult. The open days are free; donations will be received with thanks.

Ringing in the New Year

If you are interested in learning to ring (or if you are a lapsed ringer who would like to return), please do get in touch. A new ringing school with sessions on Saturdays and Monday evenings will be starting in February, at St Mary’s Horsham and churches in nearby villages.

Find them on Facebook by searching Horsham Bellringers.