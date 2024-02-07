Beloved children's book character Elmer the Patchwork Elephant comes to Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your Eastbourne BID is organising a trail of 12 decorated Elmer sculptures based on David McKee’s beloved book series around the town centre for children to spot.

Elmer’s Art Parade Eastbourne, inspired by the town’s status as a centre of artistic excellence and home of this year’s Turner Prize, will be in position from 10th

February to until, April 14.

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant has come to Eastbourne for a celebratory anniversary visit – and has brought 11 of his Elmer friends with him for Elmer’s Art Parade Eastbourne. Picture: Megan Baker

David McKee wrote and illustrated 30 Elmer books since 1989 and the popular series has sold more than ten million copies in 60 languages around the world.

Stephen Holt, Your Eastbourne BID CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Elmer to the town.

“This iconic children’s book character is much-loved and is celebrating his 35th year in Eastbourne.

“This art trail is timed perfectly with the celebration of the Turner Prize in the town. It includes 12 statues for people to find, tick off, and decipher a word puzzle with a letter hidden on each statue to win an Elmer prize.

“Each of the statues will be a take on a classic artist.

“We are also delighted that two brand new – never seen before - Elmers will be created, one inspired by Luther Gotz and his colourful mural on the Towner, and another by Eastbourne’s international tennis competition.”

Charlie Langhorne, MD and co-Founder of Wild in Art said, “We are delighted to be working with Your Eastbourne and our long-term partners and friends at Andersen Press. The trail will bring colour, wonder and smiles to the streets of Eastbourne and will be enjoyed by young and old alike.”

Paul Black, PR and Brand Director at Andersen Press, said, “There’s no better place to celebrate Elmer’s 35th Birthday this year in Eastbourne with its incredible links to the modern art world and colourful landmarks. We can’t wait to see the Elmer Sculptures in place!”