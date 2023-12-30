BEM awarded to Bognor Regis woman who supported victims of the London tube bombings
Volunteer president Gloria Moss has worked with the British Red Cross for more than 40 years, bosses say she embodies the charity’s highest principles of serving others, and finding new ways to benefit her community and those in need.
During the London tube bombings in July 2005, which took the lives of 52 people and injured 770 others, Gloria helped set up a support centre at Queen Mother’s Leisure Centre, providing humanitarian support to those affected.
But that’s not all. In 2004, after the Indian Ocean tsunami, she organised a 24-hour meet and greet for UK nationals returning to Gatwick Airport with limited possessions. Her commitment, dedication and hard work were recognised by the airport and she received a Personal Working in Partnership Award. She also led the Red Cross response to the Swine Flu pandemic in 2009, where she worked with volunteers to deliver essential anti-viral medications to people’s homes, and spearheaded an ‘emergency response caravan’ for Kent and Sussex residents affected by fires and flooding.
Already a recipient of the British Red Cross lifetime achievement award, Gloria has now been recognised with a British Empire Medal. “I am proud of all the things we have done, all of the services we have provided and continue to provide,” she said. “The Red Cross values of humanity, and impartiality means that when we help people, we do so in a way that reflects those values - with kindness and compassion.
“It is an honour, a wonderful honour, to be awarded a British Empire Medal for my work with an organisation that I am totally dedicated to.”
Béatrice Butsana-Sita, British Red Cross executive, said: “Every year, the New Year’s honours list gives us an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary contributions made by our amazing volunteers and this is no different. For decades, Gloria has gone above and beyond, repeatedly there to provide emergency support to people at times of crisis. We thank her for her kindness, courage, and tireless dedication.”