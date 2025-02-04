BEM for West Sussex woman who devoted her life to making her community better

A woman who devoted her life to making Fernhurst a better place to live has been honoured with a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Judith Turner, who lives and works in the village, said she had ‘no idea at all’ about the nomination until the letter fell through her letterbox in November last year – a month before she was allowed to tell anybody.

Not that it mattered too much; to her surprise, Judith had so many nominators it seemed she was the only one who didn’t know about the award. “Not one of them told me. I can never trust anyone of them ever again,” she joked. “They’re very good at keeping secrets.”

The award recognises Mrs Turner’s services to the community of Fernhurst, services to which she’s dedicated her life since moving to the village 40 years ago, in 1984. “Over the years I’ve been chairman of the Horticulture society, the Fernhurst Society, I’ve raised funds for tennis courts, I helped organise litter picks for years, all sorts.”

Judith accepts her book of commendations.

It’s a long list which only scratches the surface of Mrs Turner’s seemingly-endless resume – a resume which includes reporting for Sussex World’s own Midhurst and Petworth Observer – but she said she still doesn’t feel like she deserves the royal honour.

"I enjoyed it all,” she said. “I just did things I enjoy. I suppose, when someone asks you to do something, it’s easy to say ‘no’, but I tended to get on with it; and I just carried on getting on with it, until it was finished. And what I do try to do, I think, is try to persuade other people to get involved if I can – it doesn’t always work but I try."

“I love living in Fernhurst, it’s a super-village and there’s lots going on,” she said. “It makes the village look better, makes it a nicer place to live. The lovely thing now, is that a lot of people know me. I’ve got Parkinson’s now, so I’m slowing down, but people recognise me, they know me from one thing or another, and they come over and help me cross the road or whatever it is that needs doing, which is wonderful.”