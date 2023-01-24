An Eastbourne mother is fundraising to get a memorial bench for her daughter who died in 2021.

Yasmin Price, 18, took her own life in April 2021 in Brighton. Her family live in Eastbourne.

Yasmin grew up with her family around her, but according to them, she found it hard to make friends. A family statement said: “Yasmin was a quiet girl growing up. She always struggled with making friends and keeping friendships as she preferred her own company.”

Angela Price, Yasmin’s mum, said she was creative and had a love for animals.

Last year (January 2022) Yasmin’s grave was targeted by thieves. A sentimental cat ornament was taken from the grave at Langney Cemetery, thankfully a replacement was donated.

Now the family is fundraising for a memorial bench.

Angela said: “This is something we really wanted to do right from the beginning but because of Covid Langney Cemetery stopped doing benches so finally to be told we can now have a bench for Yassi close to her plot was some good news.

“It’s more expensive then we thought it would be at £1,000, but it's something we need to do as it's been so hard spending time with Yas in the winter with the cold wet dark evenings and wet weekends, so we have set up a GoFundMe to help with the costs.”

The bench will go in the ashes burial area of Langley Crematorium.

