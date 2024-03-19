Berry Pomeroy Care Home couple celebrate 79 years of marriage
Ron and Lavinia Barker decided to move in to Berry Pomeroy in 2018. In 2022 Ron celebrated his 100th Birthday and today his wife Lavinia has also reached this milestone.
The happy couple have been married for 79 years and are devoted to each other.
They have celebrated Lavinia's Birthday quietly at Berry Pomeroy with a nice meal and birthday cake.
Ron and Lavinia enjoy seaside walks together, wathcing TV, and singing.