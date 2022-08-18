"Best ever results" The Weald students celebrate A Level results: IN PICTURES

Students across the country have received their A Level results this morning, and pupils at the Billingshurst school have been celebrating “the school’s best ever results in the Sixth Form”.

Sarah Edwards, headteacher, said: “These students have achieved tremendous success in spite of the most challenging circumstances over the course of the pandemic; they left school in March 2020, did not have the opportunity to sit exams that summer, received no education until the start of the autumn term that year and then were forced to learn from home during the second lockdown for almost the entirety of the spring term in 2021. At The Weald we had a record number of students with us for sixth form study and every single student took and passed exams, in spite of a national dip in results at A-level.”

42% of students attained grades A*-A (compared with 34% nationally) and 68% attained A*-B. 30 students scored the highest grades with two securing Oxbridge places, Harriet Palmer (Medicine at Cambridge) and Charlotte Tomlinson (Law at Oxford).

Amongst other high achievers, Henry Austin (4 A*s) will study Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Warwick University, David Prothero (4 A*s) goes to Bath University to study Civil Engineering, Noah Dawson (3 A*s) takes up a place in Musical Theatre Performance at the University of East London and Zachary Maxwell (4 As) will go on to Loughborough University to study Robotics, Mechatronics and Control Engineering, while our two Lead Prefects Cleo Tomlinson (A*AB) and Joshua Metters (3 As) will study Medicine at the University of Birmingham and International History and Politics at the University of Leeds respectively.

These university places are just some of the 90% of students who received their first place offers for higher level study.

The Weald have some outstanding successes in students taking up degree level apprenticeships: Nathan Miles (A*AA) in Accountancy and Sam Speed at Thales.

Sarah Edwards added: “As always at The Weald, we celebrate the successes of all of our students, and this year we are particularly proud that some of our students have overcome significant challenges to achieve exceptional results, including Mapalo Bray (going on to study Midwifery), Ed Elliott, Jemma Bye and Henry Kear.”

1. The Weald School, Billingshurst A level results day. Pic S Robards SR2208181 The Weald School, Billingshurst A level results day. Pic S Robards SR2208181 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

2. The Weald School, Billingshurst A level results day. Pic S Robards SR2208181 The Weald School, Billingshurst A level results day. Pic S Robards SR2208181 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

3. Harriet Palmer, 4A*, going to Cambridge to study medicine. The Weald School, Billingshurst A level results day. Pic S Robards SR2208181 Harriet Palmer, 4A*, going to Cambridge to study medicine. The Weald School, Billingshurst A level results day. Pic S Robards SR2208181 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

4. The Weald School, Billingshurst A level results day. Pic S Robards SR2208181 The Weald School, Billingshurst A level results day. Pic S Robards SR2208181 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales