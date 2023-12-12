‘Our lives are all connected.’ That’s the guiding belief of Facebook and it’s proving true in Horsham where there is a wealth of local Facebook groups for people to join.

Among popular sites are those where residents can share recollections of the district such as Memories of Horsham https://www.facebook.com/groups/MemoriesofHorsham and Horsham Museum and Art Gallery https://www.facebook.com/HorshamMuseum

Both regularly post photos of past events or buildings that were landmarks in their day but have now been long gone. Many people love to remember, or discover, a bygone way of life.

Horsham Museum stages a weekly ‘Throwback Thursday’ feature where it puts the spotlight on shops and businesses which once helped the district to thrive, stirring memories for many.

“We are always looking at ways for more people to feel connected to Horsham Museum and our social media channels are a fantastic resource for that,” said museum curator Nikki Caxton.

"The #ThrowbackThursday trend is a perfect way for us to easily share photographs from our archive which may not be on display. There are lots of great memories of these places that are shared by our followers, from remembering first jobs and school uniform fittings to queuing in the rain to secure bargains in the sales.

“As well as sharing archival photographs we also use these channels to promote our new gallery openings, events, and crafts activities including our upcoming Friday Late on 15 December. It is lovely to have such a strong online community of supporters which continues to grow.

"Although we always hope to inspire people to visit the museum in person, it is great to have the opportunity to connect with those who may not be able to make the journey here.”

Memories of Horsham – with 22,547 members – urges people to head back in time and discover just how the town used to look, how people remember it and to hear their stories.

Group administrators, in a message to users, say: “We also hope you will be able to contribute with your own photographs that might be tucked away in a drawer somewhere, or maybe you have stumbled across some on your travels. The past is the past and many laws and regimes have changed compared to today's Horsham.”

1 . Horsham history Remember this? Sainsbury's under construction in The Forum, Horsham. Photo: Paper cuttings

2 . Horsham history Horsham Home Guard - the town had its own Dad's Army during the Second World War. Photo: kd

3 . Horsham history Who remembers getting their school uniform from Grants which used to be in Middle Street/Market Square where Rymans is now? Photo: Horsham Museum Photo: Horsham Museum

4 . Horsham history Nightingale Road in Horsham in 1950/51. Photo contributed by by Barry Stephenson. Photo: Contributed