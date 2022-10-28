Best pubs for beer in East Sussex according to CAMRA'S Good Beer Guide 2023

It includes everything from historic 12th century inns and pubs in the heart of the countryside to tiny micro-pubs in bustling town centres. Here you will also find a brewery tap-room and even an award winning micro-pub in a 300 year-old building that was once a public toilet.
The full list of East Sussex pubs included in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023, produced by the Campaign for Real Ale, is available to purchase at shop.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2023 as well as Waterstones and other book shops.
1. The Brickmakers, Bexhill.
The Brickmakers Alehouse, Sea Road, Bexhill. The town's first micropub, opened in 2019 by two real ale enthusiasts in the former showroom of a local brick manufacturers. winner of the Camra Conversion to Pub Award. Five changing ales served straight from the barrel and real ciders.
Photo: supplied
2. The Evening Star, Brighton.
The Evening Star, Surrey Street, Brighton. A classic and Good Beer Guide regular, An unpretentious pub five minutes walk away from the station offering a range of ales and craft beers that has all tastes covered.
Photo: supplied
3. The White Horse, Ditchling.
White Horse, Ditchling. A 12th-century inn that lies below the parish church in the picturesque, historic village of Ditchling. Its cellar leads to a network of tunnels under the village, thought to have been used for smuggling in times past. Popular with walkers on the South Downs Way.
Photo: supplied
4. The Hurst Arms Eastbourne.
Hurst Arms, Willingdon Road, Eastbourne. Described as 'a good locals drinking pub' it has lounge and public bars and serves a well kept range of beers from Lewes based Harveys. It is on a bus route.
Photo: supplied