Best-selling author Peter James in Horsham book signing
Best-selling author Peter James will be in Horsham on Saturday (September 30) signing copies of his latest book.
The famed crime writer will be signing copies of the new Roy Grace detective novel ‘Stop Them Dead’ at Waterstone’s in Horsham’s Carfax.
The thriller – the 19th in the Grace series – tells the tale of how the Brighton-based detective plunges into the world of dog crime – theft, breeding and smuggling – which exploded during the pandemic.
Peter will be in Horsham’s Waterstones store at 3.30pm on Saturday.