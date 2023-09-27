BREAKING
Best-selling author Peter James will be in Horsham on Saturday (September 30) signing copies of his latest book.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST
The famed crime writer will be signing copies of the new Roy Grace detective novel ‘Stop Them Dead’ at Waterstone’s in Horsham’s Carfax.

The thriller – the 19th in the Grace series – tells the tale of how the Brighton-based detective plunges into the world of dog crime – theft, breeding and smuggling – which exploded during the pandemic.

Peter will be in Horsham’s Waterstones store at 3.30pm on Saturday.

