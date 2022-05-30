Bexhill advice pop-up for people struggling to pay energy bills

The Stop the Silence Pop-Ups will take place in Bexhill-on-Sea Post Office on Monday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 8 between 10am-1pm.

British Gas advisors will provide confidential sessions.

Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust chief executive, and Mark Cazaly, Post Office head of corporate responsibility, will attend.

The ‘Stop the Silence Pop-Ups' will offer practical and financial advice in towns and cities across the UK throughout May and June, with a pop-up taking place in Bexhill on Sea on Monday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 8 between 10am-1pm.

Mrs Taplin said: “Partnering with Post Office, an organisation that remained a constant in our lives even throughout the pandemic, will help provide a lifeline to those communities we know are really struggling.

"The Trust’s mission is to help alleviate the detrimental impact of poverty and being visible in more local, familiar places like Post Office enables us to reach even more people; especially as you don’t have to be British Gas customer to access the help and support offered at these pop ups, or from The Trust itself.

"Our aim is to run these pop ups throughout the summer and potentially beyond this, particularly when the next energy price increase is announced, and even more people might be looking for help.”

The one-to-one sessions will be run by trained Energy Debt advisors from organisations funded through the British Gas Energy Trust and they’re for anyone facing financial hardship and energy debt.