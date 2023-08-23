Bexhill is among the top five dirtiest beaches in the south east, according to new data.

The beach featured in a study, which examined more than 400 beaches across the UK, and was conducted by rubbish removal company, Clear It Waste.

The company said the study looked at various factors including suspension due to sewage, the average Intestinal Enterococci count (E. faecalis) and the Escherichia coli count (E. coli). The study then determined an overall water cleanliness score out of 10.West Bay in Thanet was named the dirtiest beach in the south east, with an overall water cleanliness score of 6.88/10. Its E. faecalis count was 909 cfu/100 ml.

Bognor Regis came second, with an overall water cleanliness score of 7.07/10. The average E. faecalis count found in the water (69 cfu/100 ml) is more than double compared to Bexhill, which has an average count of 30 cfu/100 ml, Clear It Waste said.

St Mary’s Bay took third place, with an overall water cleanliness score of 7.28/10. The water contains an average count of 86 cfu/100 ml of E. faecalis, according to the study.

The level of E. coli found in St Mary’s Bay was 69 cfu/100 ml.

Southsea East, based in Portsmouth, came with a water cleanliness score of 7.88/10, despite having the highest average E. coli count in the South East at 183 cfu/100 ml, the study said. Despite this, Southsea East has a polluted water risk level of 0 and in 2022 the water was assessed and classified as sufficient by the Environment Agency, the study added.

Sewage has been released into the sea in Bexhill and St Leonards on several occasions following heavy rainfall.

Last October, Bexhill and Battle MP, Huw Merriman, and Hastings and Rye MP, Sally-Ann Hart, raised the issue of sewage outflows in Bexhill and St Leonards during a debate in Parliament.

Earlier this month, members of the Hastings-based Clean Water Action Group and Hastings and St Leonards Extinction Rebellion staged a protest on toilets set up on the beach by Goat Ledge Café, St Leonards, to demonstrate against what they said was repeated discharges of raw sewage into the sea.

Campaigners said raw sewage was released into the sea in Bexhill 96 times in 2022.

Southern Water said rain can overwhelm the combined sewer and drainage system which exists in many parts of its network.

Following this month’s protest in St Leonards by environmental campaigners, a Southern Water spokesperson said: “At Southern Water, we play our part in improving the standard of bathing waters, through major investments in treatment works along our 700 miles of coast - and we are working hard to extend our efforts and partnerships with other agencies to make an even bigger positive impact. This includes an industry-leading approach to reducing the use of storm overflows when increased surface and groundwater enter our sewers.

“Thanks to further investment from our majority shareholder, we’re investing £3 billion (around £1,500 per household) between 2020 and 2025 and haven’t paid an external dividend since 2017, preferring instead to put our money into improving our network and infrastructure.”

Bexhill beach near Galley Hill

Southern Water's wastewater pumping station at Galley Hill in Bexhill.

