Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman has welcomed a new initiative to free up hospital beds which is being trialled in Sussex.

The initiative, which launched on Monday (January 9), will see Sussex Health and Care Integrated Care System trialling a new data tool to help services manage performance, give operational oversight and manage demand.

Sussex is one of six areas exploring new ideas to free up hospital beds and make sure patients get the right care at the right time, which is key to reducing future urgent and emergency care delays and help getting ambulances back on the roads quicker.

Huw Merriman, MP for the Bexhill and Battle constituency, has welcomed the news.

He said: “I know from my regular meetings with our local hospitals trust and the NHS commissioning team, that finding the right care for those ready to leave hospital can be a challenge.

“Our NHS and adult social care teams already work closely to ensure that local people ready for discharge have the right support in place when they leave hospital, be that to a community setting or home.

"East Sussex is therefore ideally placed to take part in this trial which will deliver better health outcomes for patients and free up hospital beds for those requiring urgent care.”

Joe Chadwick-Bell, chief executive of the East Sussex Healthcare Trust, added: “One of our priorities as a system is to ensure local people can be discharged from hospital in a safe and timely way. We have already made a lot of progress and have strong partnership working in place across health and care.

“We are excited about being selected as a Discharge Frontrunner in recognition of this work and know that it will help to build on the positive partnerships that we already have underway in Sussex. We will use this opportunity to further improve what is already in place and find new ways to support safe and effective discharge that work for local people and communities, supporting people to get the care they need, at the right time, and in the best place for them.”

Minister for Care, Helen Whately said: “Getting people out of hospital on time is more important than ever. It’s good for patients and it helps hospitals make space for those who need urgent care.

“We’re launching six Discharge Frontrunners to lead the way with innovations to help get people out of hospital and back home.

“Winter is always hard for the NHS and social care, and this year especially with flu in high circulation. That’s why we provided the £500million Discharge Fund earlier in the winter.

“As well as helping people right now, we’re looking ahead to make our health and care system work better next winter and beyond. These problems are not new but now is the time to fix them for the future.”

In total, up to £14.1 billion additional funding will be invested by the government over the next two years to improve urgent and emergency care and tackle the backlog, which is the highest spend on health and care in any government’s history.

