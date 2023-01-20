More than £19m has been awarded by central government to help transform the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill and create new community facilities in Sidley.

Rother District Council said the investment of £19,192,000 from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund will enable the delivery of cultural-led regeneration to improve the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in Rother.

It added the money will help fund the transformation of the De La Warr Pavilion and the development of new community facilities in Sidley, creating new jobs, upskilling local residents and bolstering career progression in the area’s creative and cultural sectors, particularly for young people.

Cllr Doug Oliver, leader of Rother District Council, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded government funding to level up community, creativity and skills in Rother.

The De La Warr Pavilion

“This investment gives us the opportunity to harness the iconic De La Warr Pavilion, providing learning and skills opportunities as well as creating new jobs. It will also enable us to work with Heart of Sidley (Big Local) to develop a much-needed community and recreation facility in the heart of Sidley, which will support the local community. The funding will be transformative for our communities.”

The council said the proposed development includes improved accessibility for audiences, new auditorium technical and other learning facilities, the redevelopment of the outdoor community spaces, and new environmental systems to help meet net carbon neutral ambitions.

The total cost of the scheme is £23.4m and funding will be sought from other sources to cover the remainder of the project costs, the council added.

Stewart Drew, director and CEO, De La Warr Pavilion, said: “Earl De La Warr’s vision for our amazing building was a People’s Palace that would drive the growth, prosperity and culture of the area.

“We want to be more relevant to more people and are hugely excited about the potential of this project to reach the more disadvantaged communities in our area and continue to be a catalyst for growth and prosperity.

“More spaces and better facilities mean we will be able to dramatically increase creative engagement, deliver high quality skills training including T Levels, provide flexible learning spaces, and attract new visitors.”

In a project led by Heart of Sidley (Big Local), the proposed community hub at Sidley Recreation Ground will connect Sidley with the De La Warr Pavilion and the town centre, providing increased opportunities for residents to develop their skills and access education and employment, the council said.

Jay Carroll, chair of Heart of Sidley, said: ‘As Heart of Sidley approaches the last two years as a Big Local area, this is some very exciting news. Enabling us, without question, to align our vision in fulfilling a lasting legacy in fully transforming the old toilet block at Sidley Recreation Ground, into a state-of-the-art community hub and sports changing facilities.”

