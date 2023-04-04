A Victorian bandstand on Bexhill seafront reopened at the weekend after undergoing restoration works.

An opening ceremony was held on Saturday (April 1) at the shelter, which sits near Channel View East and Bexhill Sailing Club.

Plans to restore the bandstand were given the go-ahead by Rother council leaders more than two years ago in January 2021.

At the time, Rother District Council cabinet members approved plans to lease the Victorian-built and Grade II listed seaside shelter to Bexhill Heritage, following an extensive programme of repairs and restoration.

Opening of the restored Victorian bandstand in Bexhill on April 1 2023.

According to council papers, which were discussed at the meeting in January 2021, the shelter was in need of significant and immediate repairs and costs were expected to cost the council around £61,000.

Bexhill Heritage offered to support the council’s project and provided labour through its network of volunteers, aiming to bring the shelter back to its original use as a bandstand.

While the structure was converted into a seaside shelter in 1906, it had originally been built in 1895 as a bandstand.

The restoration work has tried to use the same design and colour scheme as when the building was originally built in 1895.

Opening of the restored Victorian bandstand in Bexhill on April 1 2023.