Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
37 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
4 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

Bexhill bandstand reopens following restoration

A Victorian bandstand on Bexhill seafront reopened at the weekend after undergoing restoration works.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:16 BST

An opening ceremony was held on Saturday (April 1) at the shelter, which sits near Channel View East and Bexhill Sailing Club.

Plans to restore the bandstand were given the go-ahead by Rother council leaders more than two years ago in January 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time, Rother District Council cabinet members approved plans to lease the Victorian-built and Grade II listed seaside shelter to Bexhill Heritage, following an extensive programme of repairs and restoration.

Most Popular
Opening of the restored Victorian bandstand in Bexhill on April 1 2023.Opening of the restored Victorian bandstand in Bexhill on April 1 2023.
Opening of the restored Victorian bandstand in Bexhill on April 1 2023.

According to council papers, which were discussed at the meeting in January 2021, the shelter was in need of significant and immediate repairs and costs were expected to cost the council around £61,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bexhill Heritage offered to support the council’s project and provided labour through its network of volunteers, aiming to bring the shelter back to its original use as a bandstand.

While the structure was converted into a seaside shelter in 1906, it had originally been built in 1895 as a bandstand.

The restoration work has tried to use the same design and colour scheme as when the building was originally built in 1895.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Opening of the restored Victorian bandstand in Bexhill on April 1 2023.Opening of the restored Victorian bandstand in Bexhill on April 1 2023.
Opening of the restored Victorian bandstand in Bexhill on April 1 2023.
Opening of the restored Victorian bandstand in Bexhill on April 1 2023.Opening of the restored Victorian bandstand in Bexhill on April 1 2023.
Opening of the restored Victorian bandstand in Bexhill on April 1 2023.
BexhillVictorianGrade II