Bexhill bank to close - this is when

A bank in Bexhill town centre is closing, it has been confirmed.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
Lloyds Bank said visits to its branch in Devonshire Road have fallen over ‘recent years’.

It added more customers were choosing to do their banking online.

The branch in Devonshire Road will be closing on February 6 next year, Lloyds said.

Lloyds Bank in Devonshire Road, BexhillLloyds Bank in Devonshire Road, Bexhill
Lloyds Bank in Devonshire Road, Bexhill

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our Bexhill branch have fallen over recent years. When the branch closes in February, customers can continue to bank with us online, over the phone, in person at Hastings branch, or the local Post Office on Devonshire Square.”

The bank said 76 per cent of its customers already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches.

It added that the nearby Post Office at Devonshire Square, offers personal and business customers everyday banking services, access to cash, paying in of cheques, and more.

The spokesperson said: “The nearest free-to-use ATM is a short walk away, and there are seven free-to-use ATMs within a quarter of a mile of the closing branch.

“Customers can use any Lloyds Bank branch, such as Hastings, for their banking, alongside other options such as the Post Office, online, mobile and telephone banking.

“In the run-up to the branch closure, branch staff will be on-hand to offer support and guidance on the ways customers can bank with us. After the branch closes we will have a Community Banker visit the area, who will continue to offer face-to-face targeted support for as long as the community needs it. We will discuss with local communities which locations would be appropriate for our Community Banker to set up in, and on which days.”

