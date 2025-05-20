Bexhill Beach Garden has official opening this weekend

The new seafront feature, at the far end of West Parade, will make it easier for people with disabilities to access and enjoy the beach.

Work on the beach garden started last year after the idea was conceived by former Bexhill Mayor Lynn Langlands and Lindsay White from Community Supporters.

This unique space was designed by local architect Elise Liversedge. She designed a ramp down onto the shingle, boardwalks and lily pad style decking areas with seating. It will have a vast range of flora and fauna, found along our shoreline, planted around the boardwalks and decking areas.

Lynn Langlands said: “This garden will be a flagship for Bexhill. It will be fully accessible and free for everyone.The activities that can take place in the garden, from a simple family picnic to beach schools, and yoga classes taking place on the decking areas, make it a true community owned space.”

Community Supporters is an educational environmental charity and the garden will contain information boards to inform everyone of the local biodiversity, the marine environment and the risks caused to that environment by climate change.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex will be in attendance at the official opening, on Saturday June 7, which takes place from 11am – 1pm. The Royal British Legion Band will also be playing.

