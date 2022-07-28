Bexhill big screen to show women’s Euro final

Steve Garrood, commercial director for Box Broadband, said: “Once again we are delighted to be able to offer our services to share in the excitement sweeping the nation.

A big screen, provided by Box Broadband, will beam the match at the free-to-attend, family friendly event on the lawns at Bexhill sea front on Sunday, July 31, with spectators encouraged to bring their own picnic from 4pm.

More than 9 million football fans tuned into the Women’s Euros semi-final on Tuesday night, to see England beat Sweden 4-0.

Steve Garrood, commercial director for Box Broadband, said: “Once again we are delighted to be able to offer our services to share in the excitement sweeping the nation. The big screen event not only allows us to showcase our commitment to the local communities marking an exciting end to our sponsorship of an actioned-packed week of events at the Bexhill Carnival but also our capabilities as a leading broadband provider.

“According to Ofcom’s latest study of the nation’s media habits, it’s no surprise that UK adults sought solace in screens and streaming in 2020, spending a third of their waking hours watching TV and online video content – all of which can only be performed with a reliable full fibre connection.

“The weather forecast looks good and we hope everyone will come along to get behind England’s Lionesses in this momentous celebration of women’s football.”